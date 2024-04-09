Boxing
Azinga Fuzile and Rodney Berman mend their rift, reunite for ring return
The Duncan Village boxer is set to feature in Berman’s tournament in Cape Town in July
09 April 2024 - 21:29
A lengthy rift between former world title challenger Azinga Fuzile and top South African boxing promoter Rodney Berman has been healed, with the Duncan Village boxer set to feature in Berman’s tournament in Cape Town in July...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.