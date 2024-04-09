Sport

Blast from the past: Gary Player becomes the first non-American to win the US Masters

Today in SA sport history: April 10

09 April 2024 - 21:27
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1961 — Gary Player becomes the first non-American to win the US Masters. Player went into the final round leading Arnold Palmer by four strokes, but the South African had to grind out a nail-biting one-shot victory over Palmer and amateur Charles Coe after shooting a final-round 74 for an eight-under-par 280. Coe fired 69 in the fourth round while Palmer carded 71. Player pocketed $20,000. Coe, 37 at the time, never turned professional, and that was his best finish in a major...

