Blast from the past: Gary Player becomes the first non-American to win the US Masters
Today in SA sport history: April 10
09 April 2024 - 21:27
1961 — Gary Player becomes the first non-American to win the US Masters. Player went into the final round leading Arnold Palmer by four strokes, but the South African had to grind out a nail-biting one-shot victory over Palmer and amateur Charles Coe after shooting a final-round 74 for an eight-under-par 280. Coe fired 69 in the fourth round while Palmer carded 71. Player pocketed $20,000. Coe, 37 at the time, never turned professional, and that was his best finish in a major...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.