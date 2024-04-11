Keo Uncut
MARK KEOHANE | The Sharks have it all to play for against Edinburgh
They play at home in the quarterfinal against Edinburgh, who they beat in the URC a few weeks ago, and defeat would confirm the season as a disaster
11 April 2024 - 21:26
There is prestige in winning the Challenge Cup title and the bonus for South Africa’s Sharks is automatic qualification into the top-tier Champions Cup for next season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.