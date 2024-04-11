Brits and Wolvaardt partnership works like a dream for Proteas

When you look at the best teams in ICC competitions, there is always that batting combination where spectators can relax, knowing that 90% of the time they will deliver.

One can think of Sri Lankan pair Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who graced men’s ODI cricket from 2000 to 2015, and Australia’s dominance in the early 2000s owed much to the destructive opening pair of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden.

This was mainly because their classical batting styles beautifully complemented each other.

That is what you see when you watch Proteas women opening pair Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt during the ICC Women’s ODI Championship (2022-2025) which determines qualification for the World Cup.

The Proteas are second in the championship table behind Australia, and this is partially thanks to Brits (468 runs) and Wolvaardt (585 runs), who have accumulated 1,053 runs between them.

They have already cemented themselves in the tournament’s history books with their South African record opening partnership of 243 against Bangladesh in 2023.