There is magic in Nqaba Peter’s wrist, but for now he just wants to ‘play free’
He has grabbed the spotlight in a team packed with Proteas during the CSA T20 Challenge
16 April 2024 - 21:23
Nqaba Peter came to leg-spin by accident, the “accident” being he was watching cricket on TV — he thinks the Ashes were on — and saw Shane Warne. “To me it looked like: ‘when you bowl like this, you get wickets,’” he said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.