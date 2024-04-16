Sport

Blast from the past: Proteas beat India by five wickets in Sharjah

Today in SA sport history: April 17

16 April 2024 - 21:22
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1965 — Wing Jannie Engelbrecht scores the only try for the Springboks as they go down 5-8 against Scotland at Murrayfield to lose their third match in a row. The difference between the teams was a drop by Scottish flyhalf David Chisholm...

