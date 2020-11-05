World

From pest to pet food: Nestlé is now big on insect protein

This is the food group’s answer to the demand for eco-friendly diets for pets

05 November 2020 - 20:33 By Silke Koltrowitz and Martinne Geller

Nestlé’s Purina brand is launching a line of pet food using insects, as the world’s biggest food group tests more environmentally sustainable protein sources.

The move addresses a trend of people seeking more eco-friendly or allergen-free diets for their pets, and puts Nestle into potential competition with smaller brands such as Yora and Green Petfood’s InsectDog...

