Fabric of our time: the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards are back

The search is on for designers who embrace sustainable, circular and regenerative approaches

The Twyg inaugural fashion awards in 2019 attracted more than 100 designers, retailers and environmental activists to the Rooftop on Bree in Cape Town where seven awards were announced. Amanda Laird Cherry took home the Changemaker award and other winners included Lukyanho Mdingi, Sindisi Khumalo, Sealand Gear, The Ethical Market, Katenkani Moreku and Clive Rundle.



Twyg is a not-for-profit company that inspires and supports a modern, eco-conscious and forward-thinking lifestyle. It recently called for nominations for 2020’s Sustainable Fashion Awards...