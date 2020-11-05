In the year of travel bans, tourists threaten Taiwan islanders’ way of life

Unexpected surge in visitors prompt desperate plea from Tao people to save their way of life and ecological balance

While 2020 will be remembered by many as a year of travel bans and cancelled holidays, the indigenous Tao people of Orchid Island will remember it as the year unprecedented numbers of visitors descended on their once tranquil home.



The small island, 90km off Taiwan’s southeast coast, is home to about 4,700 ethnic Austronesian Tao or Yami people, and has in recent years become a popular holiday destination for Taiwanese and foreigners...