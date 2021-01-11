Young Ugandans are sick of old vintages. They want to bob with new Wine

The country goes to the polls this week, but there are fears of chaos between Yoweri Museveni and Bobi Wine’s allies

Ugandans vote on Thursday in a presidential election pitting long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against 10 candidates, including opposition front-runner Bobi Wine, a singer-turned-lawmaker whose star power has rattled the ruling party.



Scores of opposition protesters have been killed during a campaign scarred by crackdowns on Wine’s rallies which the authorities say contravene curbs on gatherings to stop the spread of Covid-19...