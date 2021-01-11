Indefinite bans loom for racist fans, warns Cricket Australia

The Indian team has lodged an official complaint after two of its players reported hearing slurs during a match

Cricket Australia (CA) could slap indefinite bans on any fans found to have racially abused the visiting India players during the third Test in Sydney, its interim CEO Nick Hockley said on Monday.



CA has launched an investigation with New South Wales Police after India bowler Mohammed Siraj’s complaint led to the ejection of six fans from the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday...