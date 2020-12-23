Police detain Ugandan human rights lawyer ahead of vote

It was not immediately possible to contact Opiyo or any lawyer representing him.

Opiyo's arrest on Tuesday by security officials “sends a chilling message about their disregard for basic rights,” Otsieno Namwaya, the senior researcher for Africa at New York-based Human Rights Watch, said.

Voters are due to head to the polls on January 14 to elect a new president and lawmakers.

Yoweri Museveni, 76, who has ruled the east African country since 1986, is facing off against Robert Kyagulanyi, a pop star turned lawmaker known as Bobi Wine.

Last month, at least 54 people were killed as military and police personnel battled to suppress a large demonstration to demand the release of Kyagulanyi after he was briefly detained over alleged violations of anti-coronavirus measures.