Is it an ism, or is it art? Robotics are redefining the art world

Non-fungible token artwork by humanoid robot sells at auction for over R10m

A digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia was sold at auction on Thursday for $688,888 (R10.2m) in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT), the latest sign of a frenzy in the NFT art world.



NFTs, a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allows anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items, have become the latest investment craze, with one artwork selling this month for nearly $70m (R1bn)...