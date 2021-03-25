Is it an ism, or is it art? Robotics are redefining the art world
Non-fungible token artwork by humanoid robot sells at auction for over R10m
25 March 2021 - 19:59
A digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia was sold at auction on Thursday for $688,888 (R10.2m) in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT), the latest sign of a frenzy in the NFT art world.
NFTs, a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allows anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items, have become the latest investment craze, with one artwork selling this month for nearly $70m (R1bn)...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.