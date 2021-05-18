Driving a hard bargain: Janet Jackson sells her old bakkie for R1,6m

Woman who forked out for 1956 Chevy pickup says she did so to thank singer for all she’s done for LGBTQ community

Last week in Beverly Hills, Janet Jackson auctioned off more than 1,000 signature items from across the span of her career, including the cropped military-style jacket she wore in Rhythm Nation and the black leather pants, bubble shirt and ankle boots she donned in the Scream music video alongside her brother Michael.



Those sartorial standouts sold for $81,250 (R1.138m) and $125,000 (R1.8m), respectively, a whopping 20 and 31 times their estimates, according to organisers of the Julien’s Auctions sale. Even Kim Kardashian got involved, paying $25,000 (R350,325) for Jackson’s If music video ensemble: a black suede crop top with white bonelike decorations and black Western pants...