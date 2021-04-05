Ho Hamza: Jordanian prince is having none of house arrest

The reason for the crackdown on Prince Hamza is unclear, but the army says he’s threatening security and stability

Jordan’s estranged Prince Hamza said in a voice recording released on Monday that he would disobey orders by the army not to communicate with the outside world after he was put under house arrest.



The half-brother of King Abdullah and former heir to the throne said in the recording released by the country’s opposition that he would not comply after being barred from any activities and told to keep quiet...