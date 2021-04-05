Ho Hamza: Jordanian prince is having none of house arrest
The reason for the crackdown on Prince Hamza is unclear, but the army says he’s threatening security and stability
05 April 2021 - 19:21
Jordan’s estranged Prince Hamza said in a voice recording released on Monday that he would disobey orders by the army not to communicate with the outside world after he was put under house arrest.
The half-brother of King Abdullah and former heir to the throne said in the recording released by the country’s opposition that he would not comply after being barred from any activities and told to keep quiet...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.