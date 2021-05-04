Side effects of vaccine hesitancy in Africa are showing, and they’re bad

Rollout in some states is so slow it could take years to use the limited shots they have, let alone inoculate their populations

When Dr Edith Serem received her Covid-19 vaccination last month at a hospital in Nairobi where she works, nurses jokingly warned she might start speaking in a foreign language.



Serem said some colleagues got the AstraZeneca shot after watching her closely for several days to see if she was OK, but others refused, still wary of possible side effects...