Twitter tames Bollywood star for acting up

Kangana Ranaut has been banned after imploring Narendra Modi to rise up against an opponent, but she’s hit back

04 May 2021 - 20:07 By Sankalp Phartiyal

Twitter Inc on Tuesday said it had banned leading Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her ardent support of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, accusing her of violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour.

Ranaut issued a tweet on Monday in which she urged Modi to resort to gangster tactics to “tame” West Bengal’s chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, whose regional party defeated Modi’s Hindu nationalists in elections at the weekend to retain control of the state government in Kolkata...

