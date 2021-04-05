Opinion & Analysis

ANALYSIS | Why you should still care about the AstraZeneca vaccine

SA's one million AstraZeneca doses have already been redistributed to 16 African countries, who received them eagerly to protect their health-care workers

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
05 April 2021 - 11:03

Why should South Africans care about the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine? After all, the country’s one million AZ doses have already been redistributed to 16 African countries, who received them eagerly to protect their health-care workers.

The vials are not coming back...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Why you should still care about the AstraZeneca vaccine Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Let’s give long words the short shrift and keep it simple Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | The idiots are right – Hlaudi wasn’t cut out for layoffs Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | Throw a thriller at me any time, especially one by CJ Tudor Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Let’s pray Cyril doesn’t end up with egg on his face after Easter Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...

Related articles

  1. Pros and cons of AstraZeneca vaccine in the spotlight South Africa
  2. Medical scientists slam sale of AstraZeneca vaccine to African Union South Africa
  3. AstraZeneca and the lessons of vaccine hesitancy World
X