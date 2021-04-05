ANALYSIS | Why you should still care about the AstraZeneca vaccine

SA's one million AstraZeneca doses have already been redistributed to 16 African countries, who received them eagerly to protect their health-care workers

Why should South Africans care about the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine? After all, the country’s one million AZ doses have already been redistributed to 16 African countries, who received them eagerly to protect their health-care workers.



The vials are not coming back...