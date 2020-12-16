Tackling Covid-19 with science

SA’s vaccine hesitancy could undermine the millions invested, say experts

A recent global poll showed only 64% of South Africans want to get the jab

Vaccine hesitancy has the potential to undermine all the efforts that have gone into vaccine development, and the way forward will be finding the right people with direct influence in different communities.



So said Tian Johnson, speaking on behalf of the Vaccine Advocacy Coaliton, at a webinar organised by the AfroCentric Group, a health-care investment company...