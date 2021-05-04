ANC KZN heavyweight is first to abide by ‘step aside’ rule

His decision comes after the ANC said on Tuesday that leaders facing crime, corruption charges will be suspended

ANC KwaZulu-Natal political heavyweight Mike Mabuyakhulu has become the first senior ANC member to abide by the party’s step aside resolution.



In a letter that emerged on Tuesday, Mabuyakhulu, the party’s deputy chairperson in KZN, earlier this month wrote to provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli informing him of his decision to step down...