Former Ugandan child soldier’s ‘extreme suffering’ saves him from life in jail

The ICC has jailed Dominic Ongwen, abducted at nine by the LRA, of which he later became a leader, for 25 years

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday sentenced a former Ugandan child soldier who became a commander of the rebel Lord’s Resistance Army to (LRA) 25 years in prison.



Dominic Ongwen, who was taken into ICC custody in 2015, was convicted in February of 61 crimes, including rape, sexual enslavement, child abductions, torture and murder...