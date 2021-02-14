Table Talk

There's profit in letting go, says AU ambassador, ex-child soldier Emmanuel Jal

Newly appointed African Union ambassador for peace Emmanuel Jal tells Edwin Naidu how he has used the trauma of his experiences as a child soldier to help others, both in his music and in his life

'My desire as a kid was to kill as many enemies as possible. I wanted revenge for my family. I wanted my enemies to feel that fire that they put in me when they burnt and tore down my home. And that has been the path that I've been on, but there's also a part of me that wanted to be a part of the solution. I wanted to be among the people who can stop this."



These are the words of actor and hip-hop star Emmanuel Jal, who says he was once driven by hatred and revenge...