World

EXPLAINER | What war crimes laws apply to the Israel-Palestinian conflict?

Can a hospital be a military target? What do Geneva Conventions say about hostage-taking, murder and torture?

16 November 2023 - 21:52 By Reuters

War between Israel and Palestinian militants since the cross-border attack by Gaza's ruling Islamist group Hamas on October 7 has caused a huge civilian death toll...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. EXPLAINER | What war crimes laws apply to the Israel-Palestinian conflict? World
  2. ANALYSIS | UK PM Sunak gambles on return of Cameron to win over moderate voters World
  3. WW2 veterans eye 80th anniversary of D-Day as Europe salutes war dead World
  4. Film crews became ‘collateral damage’ of Hollywood strikes World
  5. Feline friends bring scintilla of joy to displaced children in Gaza World

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...