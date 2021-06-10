World

Once villagers would have killed rogue orangutan. This time they saved it

Engandered ape, caught stealing coconuts, gets new home deep in Borneo forest after locals call in rescue service

10 June 2021 - 20:21 By Karishma Singh

An adult male orangutan has been released into an Indonesian national park by conservationists and the government after he was caught eating a villager’s coconut plants on Borneo island.

As the orangutan habitat diminishes due to land use, conflicts between communities and the great apes have increased. Indonesia has designated several areas in Kalimantan as safe havens for Borneo orangutans, which are on the World Wildlife Fund’s endangered list...

