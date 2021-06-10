Weight a minute, has North Korean leader shed some kilos?

Kim’s game: Kim Jong-un’s watch gives clues to health after 20-day disappearing act

Kim Jong Un certainly looked slimmer last weekend when he emerged from his latest lengthy absence. But it may be the North Korean leader’s Swiss timepiece that provides the clearest evidence he’s been watching his weight.



Kim’s ever-present IWC Schaffhausen Portofino appeared to have been fastened tighter around his wrist in the latest photos released by state media, according to an analysis published on Tuesday by NK News. The Seoul-based news site compared close-ups of the R164,000 watch from past months to support observations that Kim, 37, had slimmed down...