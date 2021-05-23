WTF Is Going On?

Kim Jong-un wants to save North Korea from mullets and skinny jeans

The Supreme Leader is on a mission to guard the gates of his country against the 'yellow wind of capitalism'

The thing I miss most about former US President Donald Trump, other than his Twitter account, is his way with international diplomacy.



Who can forget his masterful, statesman-like, heart-warming friendship with the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un? The gentle repartee. The spectacular riffs. The spitballing of peace settlements. The playful hazing — all tripping off the tongue and into the annals of history. Just two great (the greatest) leaders shooting the breeze and fomenting transcontinental magic and good vibes. The "little rocket man" lobbing his choice ripostes at the "mentally deranged US dotard ... the heedless and erratic old man"...