After early Covid success, Australia is stuck in vaccine slow lane

Confusion reigns as Australia’s left hand doesn’t know what its right hand is doing on vaccine policy

01 July 2021 - 20:11 By Byron Kaye

At Bruce Willett’s general practice near the locked-down Australian city of Brisbane, the phone is running hot as younger people book AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccinations after the government suddenly changed policy to free up use of the drug.

Four months into a vaccine rollout, sold as the way to reopen the country, the programme is mired in confusion and frustration after a run of changing medical advice, public political fighting and weak messaging, public health leaders said...

