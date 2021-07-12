World

‘Disgusting’: Boris, Prince William condemn racist abuse of England players

Police launch probe after the three black England players who missed Euro final penalty kicks are abused online

12 July 2021 - 21:27 By Michael Holden

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the racist abuse on social media aimed at England soccer players after their narrow defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing accusations of hypocrisy from political opponents.

Black players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to “disgusting” online abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a penalty shoot-out with Italy which settled Sunday’s final which had finished as a 1-1 draw...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Branson welcomes ‘dawn of new space age’ with a quick flight out of Earth World
  2. Nigerian victims of Shell oil pollution are a step closer to justice World
  3. Enough is enough, say Cubans, as they hit the streets in a rare show of force World
  4. ‘Disgusting’: Boris, Prince William condemn racist abuse of England players World
  5. Eye on the world – July 13 2021 World

Latest Videos

Police fire rubber bullets and arrest looters in Johannesburg as vandalism and ...
Gauteng protests hit Jeppestown resulting in rubber bullets and fires

Related articles

  1. London police says 19 officers injured around Euro 2020 final World
  2. England fined 30,000 euros for use of laser pointer, booing Denmark anthem Soccer
  3. Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England Soccer