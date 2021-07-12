‘Disgusting’: Boris, Prince William condemn racist abuse of England players

Police launch probe after the three black England players who missed Euro final penalty kicks are abused online

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the racist abuse on social media aimed at England soccer players after their narrow defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing accusations of hypocrisy from political opponents.



Black players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to “disgusting” online abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a penalty shoot-out with Italy which settled Sunday’s final which had finished as a 1-1 draw...