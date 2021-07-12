‘Disgusting’: Boris, Prince William condemn racist abuse of England players
Police launch probe after the three black England players who missed Euro final penalty kicks are abused online
12 July 2021 - 21:27
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the racist abuse on social media aimed at England soccer players after their narrow defeat in the final of Euro 2020, drawing accusations of hypocrisy from political opponents.
Black players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to “disgusting” online abuse after they missed spot-kicks in a penalty shoot-out with Italy which settled Sunday’s final which had finished as a 1-1 draw...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.