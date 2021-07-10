Soccer

England fined 30,000 euros for use of laser pointer, booing Denmark anthem

10 July 2021 - 15:30 By Reuters
Kasper Schmeichel of Denmark during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on July 6 2021 in Enfield, England.
Kasper Schmeichel of Denmark during a training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on July 6 2021 in Enfield, England.
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

UEFA have fined England's Football Association (FA) 30,000 euros ($36,000) after a laser pointer was shone at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during what proved to be the deciding moment of their Euro 2020 semi-final, Europe's governing body said on Saturday.

Television footage showed Schmeichel was targeted by a spectator using a green laser as England captain Harry Kane stepped up for a penalty in extra time to give the home side a 2-1 win in Wednesday's match at Wembley.

UEFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against England on Thursday. The FA were also charged following disturbance during the national anthems and for the setting off of fireworks.

Fans booed when Denmark's national anthem was played before kickoff. Jeers were also heard when the German anthem was played at Wembley last week, when England beat Joachim Loew's side in the round of 16.

England are looking to win their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup and play Italy in the European Championship final at Wembley on Sunday. 

subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal AM charged for their no-shows in four matches of the PSL playoffs Soccer
  2. Graeme Smith's appointment comes under the spotlight at Cricket SA's ... Cricket
  3. Chiefs to have a full squad available for the Caf Champions League final ... Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane 'understands' Gavin Hunt’s decision to take risky Chippa United ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs announce six new signings Soccer

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola