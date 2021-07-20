No compensation for Zim’s white farmers, at least not this year
The country, citing Covid-19 and problems with finding a financial adviser, has delayed payment for 12 months
20 July 2021 - 19:10
White farmers who lost their land in Zimbabwe will have to wait another year for compensation.
The country’s finance minister said on Tuesday the government had deferred payment of the first tranche because of delays in finding a financial adviser and the impact of Covid-19...
