Zim pays white farmers fractional compensation, but it ‘signals commitment’

The government, which was due to pay half of the money by next month, has asked for a year-long delay

Zimbabwe has made its first compensation payment as part of an agreement to settle a dispute with white commercial farmers who had their land seized violently two decades ago.



State-linked Kuvimba Mining House transferred $1m (about R14,2m) to the farmers as the government asked for a delay in paying the full $3.5bn (about R50bn) compensation it agreed to a year ago...