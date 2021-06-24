Zim pays white farmers fractional compensation, but it ‘signals commitment’
The government, which was due to pay half of the money by next month, has asked for a year-long delay
24 June 2021 - 20:38
Zimbabwe has made its first compensation payment as part of an agreement to settle a dispute with white commercial farmers who had their land seized violently two decades ago.
State-linked Kuvimba Mining House transferred $1m (about R14,2m) to the farmers as the government asked for a delay in paying the full $3.5bn (about R50bn) compensation it agreed to a year ago...
