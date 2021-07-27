Tumble in Covid cases surprises newly free Brits

But the prime minister is not celebrating just yet

A sustained fall in new coronavirus cases in the UK is being cautiously welcomed by scientists, though there’s no consensus on what’s behind it – or whether the current wave of infections has peaked.



The UK recorded 24,950 new cases on Monday, down for a sixth day and well below the 39,950 from a week earlier. Scientists pointed to the end of the soccer European Championship, a period of sunny weather and the start of the school holidays as potential factors, alongside the vaccine rollout...