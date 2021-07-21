World

Want us back at the office full-time? Then show us the money, say Brits

Only 17% of UK workers want to return to daily commuting, with 43% saying they would do so for a cash incentive

21 July 2021 - 19:33 By Eamon Akil Farhat

London office workers want an average pay rise equivalent to the cost of some annual railway season tickets to return to their desks full-time after the pandemic, according to a survey.

With Covid-19 restrictions leaving many offices empty, white-collar staff have spent 16 months mostly working from home. Just 17% now say they actively want a full-time return to the office, research for workplace analytics firm Locatee shows...

