Taliban is pulling the wool over Biden’s eyes because it needs US aid

The terrorist group’s promises that it has changed are discredited by events on the ground

The Taliban would like the world to know that they’re no longer the child-bride-marrying mass murderers they used to be.



At a press conference on Tuesday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahed said there would be no reprisals against Afghans who worked with the US military. Women would be free to work and study, and the media free to broadcast what it wished, so long as both stayed “within our cultural frameworks”. How enlightened...