Americans were in our country for 20 years for their own benefit, say Afghans

On 9/11 anniversary, some citizens blame departed US forces for their woes as they hail the Taliban

War-weary residents of Kabul expressed anger and feelings of betrayal by the US on Saturday, as the world marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that prompted a US invasion of Afghanistan and the toppling of its Taliban rulers.



After a two-decade occupation, US forces abruptly pulled out of Afghanistan last month, triggering the collapse of its Western-backed government and the Taliban’s dramatic return to power...