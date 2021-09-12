World

Americans were in our country for 20 years for their own benefit, say Afghans

On 9/11 anniversary, some citizens blame departed US forces for their woes as they hail the Taliban

12 September 2021 - 21:36 By Alasdair Pal

War-weary residents of Kabul expressed anger and feelings of betrayal by the US on Saturday, as the world marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that prompted a US invasion of Afghanistan and the toppling of its Taliban rulers.

After a two-decade occupation, US forces abruptly pulled out of Afghanistan last month, triggering the collapse of its Western-backed government and the Taliban’s dramatic return to power...

