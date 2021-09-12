Lifestyle

Tour guide unlocks ‘real’ Hong Kong, with drag shows and refugee tales

Michael Tsang’s itinerary aims to connect people and is nothing like the typical shopping and foodie trips

12 September 2021 - 21:35 By Joyce Zhou

Guide Michael Tsang was able to take tourists freely around Asia’s financial hub in 2019, introducing them to the city’s protest movement, explaining “one country, two systems” and showing them scenes of economic inequality.

Since the coronavirus pandemic cut off foreign visitors and a sweeping national security law passed last year limited what Tsang’s tours could show, his business has been hit hard. So he shifted to attract local residents with activism tours, including the city’s LGBTI movement and refugee community...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hybrid Lexus IS offers real-world benefits, but not much go Lifestyle
  2. Tour guide unlocks ‘real’ Hong Kong, with drag shows and refugee tales Lifestyle
  3. Roaring success: film about illegal abortion wins Venice film fest’s Golden Lion Lifestyle
  4. Don’t freak out, it’s just a wolfman, dwarf, an electric girl and an albino Lifestyle
  5. Lennon would’ve loved beetling along and seeing his lyrics on a landmark Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans

Related articles

  1. European cities like Amsterdam look to show red light to rowdy tourists World
  2. Cruise control: how Venice is setting an example for the future of tourism World
  3. Zanzibar’s sea farming women soak up perks of seaweed alternative World
  4. Islands give sun-seeking remote workers that warm, fuzzy feeling World