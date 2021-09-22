World

France finds EU sympathy to delay US trade talks amid submarine deal fury

Time to ‘pause and reset’ US relationship, says EU official, but any deferral would likely to be short-term

22 September 2021 - 21:06 By John Follain and Alberto Nardelli

France’s bid to delay a pivotal EU trade meeting with the US gained support from the Netherlands and other member states, as they assess a new defence pact Washington struck with Australia and the UK.

“We support not having the meeting on economic safety at this point with the US,” Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday evening. “Brussels will press the pause button. It will happen for sure, but later.”..

