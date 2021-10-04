He’s 81 and he’s climbing every Scottish mountain for his wife
After his spouse developed Alzheimer’s, he began mountaineering for his mental health. Now he’s also raising money
04 October 2021 - 18:25
At the windswept summit of Buachaille Etive Mòr, a Scottish peak more than 1,020m above sea level, 81-year-old Nick Gardner stops to gaze down at the rugged peaks, lochs and valleys visible through the drifting clouds.
“It’s so exciting every time I still feel like a little boy,” he said. “I need my hat and gloves on, and my windproof jacket, but it’s absolutely magnificent. I’d much sooner be here than in a centrally heated house.”..
