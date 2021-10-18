A braai might make time fly: managing morale for sailors stuck at sea

With the global container ship snarl-up showing no sign of abating, captains are worried about their crews’ mental health

Plenty of things might keep container ship captain Markus Grote up at night while sailing across the ocean, but lately there’s another sort of sinking feeling that worries him: crew morale.



With many of the world’s 400,000 merchant mariners still struggling to take time off and go home, seafarer fatigue remains a problem heading into the second holiday season of the pandemic. And not just for the deckhands. Their bosses worry about mental health as the work swings between frenzied activity and more idle time...