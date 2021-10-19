Brain drain: Afghanistan set back decades as professional women flee
From judges to midwives, thousands have gone into reluctant exile, leaving an unfillable hole for those who remain
19 October 2021 - 19:38
Marzia has dedicated the past decade to treating some of Kabul’s poorest women, but the midwife has now packed up her stethoscope along with a few precious photos, ahead of leaving Afghanistan with her husband and son.
The health worker is part of a major brain drain of professional women — entrepreneurs, lawyers, scientists, journalists and more — that many predict will set the country back decades...
