Brain drain: Afghanistan set back decades as professional women flee

From judges to midwives, thousands have gone into reluctant exile, leaving an unfillable hole for those who remain

Marzia has dedicated the past decade to treating some of Kabul’s poorest women, but the midwife has now packed up her stethoscope along with a few precious photos, ahead of leaving Afghanistan with her husband and son.



The health worker is part of a major brain drain of professional women — entrepreneurs, lawyers, scientists, journalists and more — that many predict will set the country back decades...