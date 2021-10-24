‘Vibrant’ cinematographer remembered as police probe Baldwin shooting

Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live round fired by actor Alec Baldwin on a movie set

The crew was setting up a difficult shot during filming on the New Mexico set of Rust, and the movie’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, wasn’t quite satisfied.



She turned to Lane Luper, a member of the camera crew, who suggested some adjustments that she found worked perfectly. That kind of collaborative spirit, Luper said at a candlelight vigil on Saturday, was what made Hutchins such a joy to work with...