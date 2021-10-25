World

I may be a hardened Taliban fighter, but I don’t like cricket, I love it

In war and in peace, passion for cricket is alive and well in Afghanistan

25 October 2021 - 19:28 By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

Khushhal has been fighting for the Taliban since he was 13 but now that it has won the war against the former government, he has more time for playing cricket and supporting the Afghan national team as they began their T20 World Cup campaign on Monday.

“We were fighting for Islam and the Koran — but we still paid attention to cricket,” Khushhal, 18, said at the Chaman-e-Huzoori public ground, where he was playing in one of the dozens of matches under way on Friday, a public holiday in Afghanistan...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Pakistan dread becoming no-go area again after New Zealand snub Cricket
  2. Afghanistan Cricket Board waits to hear from Taliban on fate of women's game Cricket
  3. Afghanistan Cricket Board board gets new chairman post-Taliban takeover Cricket

Most read

  1. What price will China pay for its Covid-zero strategy in the face of Delta? World
  2. I may be a hardened Taliban fighter, but I don’t like cricket, I love it World
  3. Why has Sudan had a coup? Here’s what led up to it World
  4. Alec Baldwin was told the gun he was handed was unloaded, say authorities World
  5. Eye on the world — October 26 2021 World

Latest Videos

Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students