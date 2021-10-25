I may be a hardened Taliban fighter, but I don’t like cricket, I love it

In war and in peace, passion for cricket is alive and well in Afghanistan

Khushhal has been fighting for the Taliban since he was 13 but now that it has won the war against the former government, he has more time for playing cricket and supporting the Afghan national team as they began their T20 World Cup campaign on Monday.



“We were fighting for Islam and the Koran — but we still paid attention to cricket,” Khushhal, 18, said at the Chaman-e-Huzoori public ground, where he was playing in one of the dozens of matches under way on Friday, a public holiday in Afghanistan...