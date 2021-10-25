Sport

Pressure mounts on Solskjaer after Liverpool Klopp United

Manchester United manager faces a tough battle to keep his job after 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool

25 October 2021 - 19:27 By Simon Evans

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced intense criticism and speculation over his future after his team’s humiliating 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

United’s worst defeat at home to their arch-rivals killed in 90 minutes the short-lived hype that surrounded Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club and the hopes of a title challenge that it raised...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Manchester United fans deserve better after humiliation by Liverpool at Old ... Soccer
  2. 'I do believe in myself': Solskjaer says after Liverpool thrashing Soccer
  3. Ronaldo is unique but Liverpool’s Salah is on fire, says Solskjaer Sport

Most read

  1. Mngqithi applauds SA teams for conquering the continent Sport
  2. Pressure mounts on Solskjaer after Liverpool Klopp United Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Pollock pinch hits Proteas to victory over Pakistan Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mike bobs and Weavers to KO Coetzee for the title Sport
  5. Proteas skipper Bavuma asks for improved display against Windies Sport

Latest Videos

Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students