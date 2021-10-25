Pressure mounts on Solskjaer after Liverpool Klopp United

Manchester United manager faces a tough battle to keep his job after 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced intense criticism and speculation over his future after his team’s humiliating 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.



United’s worst defeat at home to their arch-rivals killed in 90 minutes the short-lived hype that surrounded Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club and the hopes of a title challenge that it raised...