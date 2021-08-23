Afghanistan Cricket Board board gets new chairman post-Taliban takeover

Azizullah Fazli has been re-named chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in the first major development in the game's national governing body since the Taliban took control of the nation.

"He will oversee ACB's leadership and course of action for the upcoming competitions," the ACB said in a post on Twitter on Sunday.

According to ESPNCricinfo website, Taliban members met ACB officials on Sunday after which Fazli returned to the post he had vacated after Afghanistan came last in the 2019 World Cup in England.

Farhan Yusefzai has held the post since then.