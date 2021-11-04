World

Saudi women prove to be good value for money in the workplace

Despite a strict conservative backdrop, Saudi Arabian women are slowly filling up jobs once designated for foreigners

04 November 2021 - 20:19 By Raya Jalabi

Stepping out of a shared taxi in central Riyadh, Reham Al-Ahmed walked into the mall where she works four days a week selling cosmetics.

Al-Ahmed, a high school graduate, is the first woman in her family to have a job. Her parents had never wanted her to work but they eventually relented as life in the capital became too expensive...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Women have foot in the door as the Saudi workplace opens up World
  2. The UAE wants women on boards, but it has hit a cultural wall World
  3. Saudi Arabia implements public decency code as it opens to tourists Travel

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 5 2021 World
  2. Nobel Peace Prize to war crimes in two years: what’s up with Ethiopia’s PM? World
  3. Superheroes have lost their power over superfans in the pandemic era World
  4. Saudi women prove to be good value for money in the workplace World
  5. ‘Someone with an axe to grind could have placed live round in Baldwin gun’ World

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021