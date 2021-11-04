Saudi women prove to be good value for money in the workplace

Despite a strict conservative backdrop, Saudi Arabian women are slowly filling up jobs once designated for foreigners

Stepping out of a shared taxi in central Riyadh, Reham Al-Ahmed walked into the mall where she works four days a week selling cosmetics.



Al-Ahmed, a high school graduate, is the first woman in her family to have a job. Her parents had never wanted her to work but they eventually relented as life in the capital became too expensive...