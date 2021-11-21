World

‘Rampant harassment’ a Musk at Elon’s Fremont factory

A female Tesla employee has joined a host of others in accusing the firm of ‘nightmarish’ working conditions

21 November 2021 - 18:12 By Katia Porzecanski and Dana Hull

Tesla’s female employees face “rampant sexual harassment”, according to a lawsuit by a woman who works in the electric carmaker’s Fremont, California, factory.

Jessica Barraza, 38, said in a complaint filed on Thursday in an Oakland court that she experienced “nightmarish” conditions as a night-shift worker at Tesla, with co-workers and supervisors making lewd comments and gestures to her and other women multiple times a week. When she complained to supervisors and human resources, they failed to take action, she said...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Tesla faces investor test after big jury award over racism World
  2. Tesla turned a blind eye to racism, says ex-employee as he heads to court World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — November 22 2021 World
  2. As Covid curbs tighten, European protests grow and get more violent World
  3. Get used to expensive coffee. And It’ll probably taste worse too World
  4. ‘Rampant harassment’ a Musk at Elon’s Fremont factory World
  5. Sudan’s democracy train looks like it’s back on track World

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo