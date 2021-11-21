‘Rampant harassment’ a Musk at Elon’s Fremont factory

A female Tesla employee has joined a host of others in accusing the firm of ‘nightmarish’ working conditions

Tesla’s female employees face “rampant sexual harassment”, according to a lawsuit by a woman who works in the electric carmaker’s Fremont, California, factory.



Jessica Barraza, 38, said in a complaint filed on Thursday in an Oakland court that she experienced “nightmarish” conditions as a night-shift worker at Tesla, with co-workers and supervisors making lewd comments and gestures to her and other women multiple times a week. When she complained to supervisors and human resources, they failed to take action, she said...