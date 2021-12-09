World

Eye on the world — December 10 2021

Six of the best pictures of the day

09 December 2021 - 20:25 By Reuters

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Is it time for wealthy tech investors to take a time out? World
  2. Eye on the world — December 10 2021 World
  3. Boris is beginning to look a lot like the Grinch who stole Christmas World
  4. Nearly 300 journalists are behind bars this year, more than at any other time World
  5. As if Covid isn’t enough, now parents have to worry about PIMS World

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament