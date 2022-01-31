Prince Andrew courts disaster as legal fees put strain on his finances

Legal experts estimate his US court battle costs could stretch into the millions

Prince Andrew is approaching the toughest legal fight of his life and one thing is sure: it won’t be cheap, whatever the outcome.



The disgraced prince is facing seven-figure legal fees — at least — if Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse suit goes to trial, according to two lawyers surveyed by Bloomberg, while the cost of settling is expected to be well in excess of $5m (R76m). With a personal fortune estimated by his private bank at £5m (R103m) in 2017, funding the fight will be a challenge. ..