World

Prince Andrew courts disaster as legal fees put strain on his finances

Legal experts estimate his US court battle costs could stretch into the millions

01 February 2022 - 22:18 By Harry Wilson, Gavin Finch and Ellen Milligan

Prince Andrew is approaching the toughest legal fight of his life and one thing is sure: it won’t be cheap, whatever the outcome. 

The disgraced prince is facing seven-figure legal fees — at least — if Virginia Giuffre’s sexual abuse suit goes to trial, according to two lawyers surveyed by Bloomberg, while the cost of settling is expected to be well in excess of $5m (R76m). With a personal fortune estimated by his private bank at £5m (R103m) in 2017, funding the fight will be a challenge. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Prince Andrew seeks jury trial, denies Virginia Giuffre's sex abuse claims Lifestyle
  2. Royal crown slips as Queen Elizabeth gets set to mark her platinum jubilee World
  3. Prince Andrew returns military affiliations to Queen Elizabeth World
  4. Prince Andrew and the British monarchy’s right royal mess World

Most read

  1. That won’t fly: Elon Musk blocks teen hacker after $5k offer rejection World
  2. Eye on the world — February 2 2022 World
  3. Prince Andrew courts disaster as legal fees put strain on his finances World
  4. How pooliferation helps experts keep an eye on things like gentoofication World
  5. Sue Gray report goes easy on Boris, but he still has his party to worry about World

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...