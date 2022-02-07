Seaing the light: start-up set to weed out cows’ climate-warming burps

Adding seaweed supplements to the diet of cows on a Swedish beef farm cut methane emissions by more than 80%

Swedish start-up Volta Greentech is gearing up to build a full-scale factory to produce seaweed supplements to reduce climate-warming emissions from cattle.



Backed by Northvolt founder Peter Carlsson, Volta Greentech is forging ahead after a successful pilot at a Swedish beef farm that showed adding seaweed to a cow’s diet cuts average methane emissions burped out by the animals by more than 80%. Based on the pilot, the supplement is planned to be grown sustainably and manufactured with renewable energy. ..