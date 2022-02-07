Seaing the light: start-up set to weed out cows’ climate-warming burps
Adding seaweed supplements to the diet of cows on a Swedish beef farm cut methane emissions by more than 80%
07 February 2022 - 19:46
Swedish start-up Volta Greentech is gearing up to build a full-scale factory to produce seaweed supplements to reduce climate-warming emissions from cattle.
Backed by Northvolt founder Peter Carlsson, Volta Greentech is forging ahead after a successful pilot at a Swedish beef farm that showed adding seaweed to a cow’s diet cuts average methane emissions burped out by the animals by more than 80%. Based on the pilot, the supplement is planned to be grown sustainably and manufactured with renewable energy. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.