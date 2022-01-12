Climate change tops depressing Davos risk list
WEF survey shows little progress made on global warming
16 January 2022 - 00:00
The World Economic Forum (WEF), arranger of the annual Davos shindig, has just published its 17th annual "Global Risks Report". It makes for thoroughly depressing reading — for its context as much as its content.
Male, pale and stale remains the defining characteristic of the Davos crowd. About two-thirds of the more than 900 survey respondents were male, with almost half based in Europe and more than 40% aged 50 or over...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.