Climate change tops depressing Davos risk list

WEF survey shows little progress made on global warming

The World Economic Forum (WEF), arranger of the annual Davos shindig, has just published its 17th annual "Global Risks Report". It makes for thoroughly depressing reading — for its context as much as its content.



Male, pale and stale remains the defining characteristic of the Davos crowd. About two-thirds of the more than 900 survey respondents were male, with almost half based in Europe and more than 40% aged 50 or over...